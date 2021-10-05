MadameNoire Featured Video

As one of the best supermodels to ever do it, Naomi Campbell served up and down the runway in Lanvin’s latest fashion show.

During this year’s Paris Fashion Week, Naomi strutted her stuff in the brand’s Spring-Summer 2022 Ready-to-Wear collection show on Sunday, Oct. 3, at The Salle Pleyel. She rocked an all-black ensemble featuring a dramatic cloak.

As detailed by the Associated Press, Lanvin is a “heritage-conscious brand” and is recognized as “the world’s oldest continuously running fashion house.”

Since the models graced the runway in looks for SS22, it was not a surprise to see florals. In fact, the AP noted that Lanvin’s new designer, Bruno Sialelli, employed florals and flower references “with aplomb.”

“It gave vibrancy, humor and a contemporary feel to this fresh morning collection” — which consisted of “gently structured garments, [that] were crisp but moved fluidly,” the source said.

In terms of the collection’s color palette — in case you’re interested in what might be trendy next season — we peeped mostly jewel tones. It had purples, muted teal, light blue, silver, black and pops of both red and neon yellow. Even though it sounds like a lot, the show seemed cohesive and the colors came together to create sophisticated and polished looks.

View more of the show and Naomi’s walk down below.