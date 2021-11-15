MadameNoire Featured Video

Does anyone remember the time Kim Zolciak-Biermann accused NeNe Leakes of choking her in an off-camera incident towards the end of Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Even though viewers didn’t see the alleged altercation for themselves, the drama impacted NeNe and Kim’s tumultuous friendship for years after the latter made the intense accusation.

Longtime RHOA viewers may recall that NeNe and Kim were the Bravo show’s closest friends at first — but things got increasingly ugly between the two ladies as they went back and forth in Season 2. Shereé Whitfield and Kim started developing more of a friendship and NeNe felt Kim was talking about her behind her back. As things played out, fans knew tensions were high. That said, it was still shocking when Kim alleged NeNe tried to choke her during a now-infamous off-camera encounter.

Over ten years after the incident supposedly went down, a new book is claiming to share the tea on what happened between NeNe and Kim all that time ago. Titled Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It, the chronicle shares insight from those within the “Real Housewives” franchise who are willing to give fans the inside scoop.

“The arguments between Kim and NeNe were always next level. All Season 2, they went back and forth, fighting and making up,” former RHOA producer Carlos King explained in the book. “Then there was an incident that happened off-camera where NeNe allegedly tried to choke Kim in a Target parking lot.”

Surprisingly, Shereé had allegedly been there when the incident went down. In the book, her details on the story pinned down key things that viewers never got clarity on before about NeNe and Kim’s alleged altercation.

“They were at Atlantic Station. Kim and NeNe were waiting to film a scene shopping at a boutique,” Shereé recalls in the book. “But NeNe was upset because Kim had supposedly been talking about her behind her back at the A-List Awards.”

“They started arguing and NeNe went for Kim’s neck and was choking her,” Shereé alleges of her co-stars’ incident. “She lunged at her twice. Kim ended up calling the police but dropped the charges. The cameras were inside the store, so they missed the whole thing.”

PEOPLE initially reported this tidbit from the new book on Oct. 19. Neither NeNe or Kim’s representatives commented on the new details of the altercation brought forth by the book.

Season 2 aired in 2009, and even though Kim and NeNe continued to have highs and lows in their relationship on RHOA in the years that followed, Kim attended NeNe’s late husband Gregg’s repast more recently and shared her condolences over his passing.

A short clip shared by the Ultimate Women’s Expo on Nov. 14, showed NeNe and Kim embracing on stage at the event and happy to see each other.

“This is gave us all the feels, what it’s all about, #friendship and #womensupportingwomen ❤️ ,” the event’s Instagram account captioned the short video.

