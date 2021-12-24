MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie, your favorite “ICY GRL,” is the latest baddie to pop out with a baldie. As you may recall, Jada Pinkett-Smith shaved her head just recently and Tiffany Haddish debuted her new cut during the 2020 COVID-19 stay-at-home period.

The former redhead shocked thousands of social media users after posting the stunning headshot (no pun intended) on Instagram on the eve of Christmas Day. It didn’t hurt that she was bikini-clad and laid out beneath a few palm trees, looking balmed up and dewy.

Saweetie’s followers were totally caught off guard. The reception to her platinum buzz cut was mixed. Stand-up comedian B. Simone, who recently did a big chop and is now rocking a blonde, low-cut hairdo, celebrated the rapper’s new look and dropped a bevy of flames and heart emojis. Several comments referred to Amber Rose as the originator and perhaps the influence. Others simply questioned “WHY?,” as if a woman needs to offer any damn reason for taking a pair of clippers to head. Though, there may be some explanation behind the chop. A meditation emoji in the IG caption may allude to self-care or peace of mind or Saweetie could simply be unbothered. —And from the look of her actions in the past week, it may very well be all of the above.

Saweetie has been heavy in these social media streets, as people critiqued her stage performance, poked fun at her questionable dance skills and blamed it on having a Brazilian butt lift.

Body-shame be damned, she made lemonade from all the lemons she was served and initiated an #icychainchallenge—and continued to shake that ass from the stage, to the living room, to a hotel balcony and even

The 28-year-old appears to be enjoying her success, while giving zero fucks and living her best life—indeed. MADAMENOIRE approves.