Tiffany Haddish Shaves Her Hair Off On Live And Assures Fans “N—as Is Still Gone Try To F-Ck”

Ever since Brittany Spears shaved her head bald in 2007, it’s been assumed that whenever a woman cuts all of her hair off she must be in the midst of a mental break. But after Tiffany Haddish did more than a big chop on Instagram Live today, she was quick to let fans know not only is she in her right mind, but she’s still fine.

Noting that she’s still in the midst of cutting her hair completely off, Tiffany asked on Live, “Why when a woman decides, hey, I’m going to cut this hair off because I wanna see my scalp, she gotta have a mental problem? Nothing is wrong with my brain you guys. I’m not suffering from no emotional sh-t nothing.”

After explaining that she’s been “talking about this for years,” the 40-year-old said her motivation for shaving off her hair is to see her scalp and to see where every single mole is on her body, including her head.

“I’ma still be fine as f-ck. Niggas is still gone try to f-ck, guys, don’t worry,” Tiffany said addressing the assumption that men won’t like her as much with less hair up top. “There’ll be plenty of d-ck for me and it will grow back,” the comedian assured.

It was that comment that made me more interested in Tiffany’s relationship status than the length of her hair. In April, the “Girls Trip” star went public with her relationship with Common and even shared that the two were quarantined together. Whether he’s the “n-gga” that’s still gone try to f-ck remains to be seen but what is blatantly obvious is Tiffany is comfortable with the skin she’s in, even if that means there’s less hair on top of it.

“I’m not tripping,” she told her fans. And if she’s tripping, there’s no reason any of us should be.