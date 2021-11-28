MadameNoire Featured Video

Comedian and social media star B. Simone recently chopped off her luscious curly tresses in support of her sister who’s been battling complications stemming from Topical Steroid Withdrawal Syndrome (TSWS).

According to The National Eczema Association, the debilitating condition can arise from the use of potent topical steroids to treat a skin problem, such as eczema. Side effects can include burning, redness, wrinkling, pus-filled bumps, and hair loss.

The B. Simone Beauty mogul took to Instagram where she revealed a few intimate details about her sister Jordyn Genevie’s struggles with TSWS. According to the star’s vlog, Jordyn had been dealing with complications from the condition “for about a year.”

Jordyn shared that she had been struggling with dry and inflamed red skin all over her face and body. Her TSWS become so aggressive that she had to quit her job and move back in with her family this year. The B. Simone Fit entrepreneur said that she decided to support her sister after she cut her hair off to help manage symptoms associated with her condition.

In the video, B. Simone becomes emotional as she slowly clips away at her hair. “This means nothing… who cares? It’s just hair,” she says tearfully. “This does not define us.”

In her caption, B. Simone shared a few loving words about her sister’s strength and courage.

“Jordyn, I can’t physically go through TSW with you but we can start this beautiful healing journey together,” she wrote. “What better way to start off and to cut off the dead weight. I’m so proud of you and nobody understands what you’ve been going through for the past year. I see you fight every single day and you look more beautiful to me now than ever. It’s just hair, keep focusing on your spirit. I love you from the bottom of my heart to the depths of my soul.” Simone added, “I’ve never felt more beautiful and free. Thank you to my sister for giving me the courage to cut my hair while loving her.”

B. Simone recently debuted her new short do on Instagram and it looks amazing. The star went blonde and added a few finger waves to accentuate her beautiful hairstyle. Doesn’t she look gorgeous?

