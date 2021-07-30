MadameNoire Featured Video

Saweetie is the next superstar set to receive her very own McDonalds meal and despite her oddly weird taste in food, the “My Type” rhymer’s new creation for the fast-food chain sounds surprisingly delicious.

McDonald’s latest celebrity offering dubbed “The Saweetie Meal” comes packed with all of the rapper’s favorites including a Big Mac, medium fries, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a medium Sprite. Customers can also add the Icy Girl’s signature “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce or Tangy BBQ Sauce with their combo.

It wouldn’t be Saweetie enough without a little icy drip to match. McDonald’s will be creating “icy new packaging” to help roll out the limited-time meal, CNN adds.

The “Best Friend” rapper took to Twitter on July 29 to tease her new collab with McDonald’s.

“Who’s Ready For One Of My Infamous Concoctions,” she tweeted.

Morgan Flatley, the chief marketing and digital customer experience officer of McDonald’s USA issued a statement detailing the company’s excitement for the new release.

“We’re thrilled to team up with Saweetie, a true brand fan who puts her own spin on everything she touches across music, fashion, beauty, and culture,” said Flatley, “And now she’s brought that spark and creativity to her signature McDonald’s order by celebrating her love for our food and passion for mixing things up.”

The fast-food giant has seen major success from its celebrity partnered meal combos in the past. Last year the company launched the new initiative alongside Travis Scott whose “Cactus Jack Meal” proved to be such a hit with Mickey D fans that it sold out of ingredients.

More recently, K-pop boy band BTS debuted a special with the brand and according to McDonald’s the “Dynamite” crooners helped sales grow by 25.9% for all US-based restaurants last quarter.

The Saweetie Meal will be available on August 9.

Would you give Saweetie’s new McDonalds meal a try? Tell us what you think in the comments.