It looks like Tina Knowles-Lawson is getting her very own talk show with Facebook Watch!

The mother of both queen Beyoncé and Solange took to Instagram on Dec. 21, to announce her exciting new series “Talks With Mama Tina.”

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of my new @wetheculture @Facebookwatch show “Talks With Mama Tina” where I’ve invited some of my favorite people over to have a talk with me,” the famous matriarch wrote.

“I loved filming this show and sitting down with so many amazing people because we got to have such honest heartfelt conversations and I got to make them my famous GUMBO!”

Mama Tina’s new show will make its debut on Dec. 22, on Facebook Watch, and judging by the promo, this season is already loaded with a star-studded list of guests including Tiffany Haddish, Chloe x Halle and Kelly Rowland among others.

Additionally, Tina Knowles-Lawson will be chatting it up with a few moms of famous celebrities. Page Six noted that Paulette Washington, the wife of Oscar-award-winning actor Denzel Washington, will be joining the show during the season.

“I even got the pleasure of sitting down with some of the mothers of these talented superstars. I’m really proud of this show and all the people who helped make It happen! You won’t want to miss an episode!” she added.

The 67-year-old gave a special shoutout to Beyoncé for lending her powerhouse vocals to the theme song and her “beautiful grandbabies” even chipped in for a little help too!

From superstar “momager” to talk show host, Tina-Knowles Lawson does it all! Will you be watching her new Facebook Watch series? Tell us down below.

