Tina Knowles Talks How Beyonce And Solange Helped Her Get Through Her Divorce: ‘They Became The Mom And I Became The Child’

Getting a divorce is a heartbreaking experience, especially after 33 years. Tina Knowles went through it when she filed for divorce from her husband of over three decades, Matthew Knowles, the former manager and father of Beyonce and Solange Knowles. On an episode of the virtual “Sexy, Sixties, and Savage Girlfriends Check In” with Lynn Whitfield, Beverly Johnson, and Vanessa Bell Calloway, Knowles said Beyonce and Solange were a major support to her when she was going through her heartbreak.

“When I went through my divorce I was devastated after 33 years of marriage,” Knowles said. “Not because I wanted to stay in the marriage but just because I was like ‘oh my God I failed at this and I am 59-years-old… They came over and looked at old movies with me, we ate ice cream all night. They let me feel sorry for myself for a short period of time and then they were like momma ‘you’re a bad girl!'”

She said after they allowed her to sulk, Bey and Solange reminded her that she was an amazing woman and that the dark days were going to come to an end.

“You’ve got so much going,” she said they told her. “You shouldn’t be feeling like life is over for you. God has something for you. It’s just funny how the roles change and they became my mom and I became the child. That’s the great thing about having women [as daughters]. I’m still their mother and I still want to be able to check them when I need to but they checked me so it’s a good thing.”

Knowles filed for divorce in 2009, citing “discord or conflict of personalities” which prevented them from “reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” according to TMZ.

“The decision to end our marriage is an amicable one. We remain friends, parents, and business partners,” the couple said in a statement provided to The Associated Press in December 2009. “If anyone is expecting an ugly messy fight, they will be sadly disappointed. We ask for your respect of our privacy as we handle this matter.”

Knowles re-married in 2015 and tied the knot with actor Richard Lawson, Billboard reported.