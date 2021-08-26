MadameNoire Featured Video

Tina Knowles kept Beyoncé humble by any means necessary. In a recent post, Mama Knowles reflected on what she had to do to keep her daughter from becoming a diva, even when she had to do things she necessarily didn’t want to do.

In a 2006 clip of an interview from a 106 & Park special, Bey talked about a moment when she was a teenager and she was feeling herself after the release of Destiny’s Child ‘s first single, “No, No, No.” The moment didn’t last long thanks to her mother, Tina Knowles.

“I’ll tell the story–when “No, No, No” first came out I thought I was grown” Bey said. “I was 15-years-old and we had a number one single. I thought I was hot and I was at a record store it was all young kids, teenagers. My mom was telling me something and I kept singing while she was talking ignoring her. She smacked the mess out of me.”

She added: “She said ‘don’t you sing while I’m talking to you.’ I was like (humming). She said bop. I was oh my God and I’ll never forget that. I’ve never done anything like that. I’m so happy she did it because it grounded me.”

Knowles posted the clip on her Instagram and explained her actions and admitted its not something she’s proud of.

“I am not proud of that moment but I did not do it out of anger, I did it out of fear!,” she wrote in the caption . “Fear of losing my beautiful humble spirited respectful daughter. You see I’ve seen people change so fast after one hit record and become the most impossible divas ! I prayed every day to God to protect my three girls and to keep them humble and kind. He answered my prayers.”

Watch below.