In her latest interview, Kelly Rowland heartwarmingly shared that her “sisters,” fellow Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams, were two of the people there in the room via Zoom as her son Noah was born this past January.

“We had our family join on Zoom,” the “Motivation” singer said in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!). “They were here next to my head on the little table tray and they were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.” As shared by the outlet, other people who were there via Zoom for birth included Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, and Rowland’s husband Tim Weatherspoon’s mother.

When asked if her fellow Destiny’s Child members have had a chance to meet Noah in person yet, Rowland happily said, “Of course,” before describing them as “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunties.

“They met him immediately,” she said with a laugh. She then recalled, “One day I actually called Michelle and I just missed them so much and they made it a point to come to the house and we just sat and we had dinner together.”

Giving more details about the first time Beyoncé and Williams met Noah to Entertainment Tonight back in February, Rowland said at that time, “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just… being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift — really a gift, because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.”