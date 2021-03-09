MadameNoire Featured Video

Chloe x Halle are all grown up, but after watching the singing duo evolve from being kids singing Beyoncé covers on Youtube to grown women, some people are struggling to accept this reality. Chloe, however, says that she definitely understands the reactions.

“Firstly, I am so grateful and appreciative of everyone who has been on this journey with us since we were little girls on YouTube with the short locs,” Chloe told The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee. “I know that it’s a shock sometimes for people because even people who I was a fan of when they were little girls, I’m like ‘What? They’re like this now? Are you kidding me?’ So I get it.”

While she empathizes with fans and their plight, she hopes that they can embrace the new normal and the fact that she and Halle aren’t little girls anymore.

“I hope that people can accept us for who we are as young women. I’m 22 right now. I’ll be 23 in July. My sister will be 21 in a month. We’re grown women and sometimes, people still think that we’re teenagers. I know that we have babyfaces, but I’m just happy that people have been on this journey with us for so long that I don’t really mind.”

People truly began to take note of their grown woman status when the sisters created separate Instagram and Twitter accounts and Chloe began posting sultry photos and videos. The reason for their decision to split their accounts is that they are currently in two places, but they wanted to continue the weekly Instagram Live that they do with fans. Currently, Halle is in London filming the live-action version of The Little Mermaid.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle said.

“What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised,” Chloe added. “We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different. And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

Watch their full interview below