LaLa Anthony Serves As Mentor To HBCU Students 

LaLa Anthony understands the need to empower HBCU students. Anthony attended Howard University and says she wouldn’t be in the position she is today without people mentoring her at a young age.

Now, she is returning the favor in a collaboration with AT&T. Anthony and J.R. Smith will serve as mentors for 25 HBCU students who were selected as the inaugural AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers Class.

HBCU students have always been one of the most impactful members of society. From Doctors to Policy Makers, these students are pivotal in American culture. Anthony and AT&T recognize that.

RELATED CONTENT: David Banner Loves HBCUs But Admits He Grows Weary Of Being Their Champion

“I would not be where I am today without the support that I received during the beginning of my career. I’ve always had mentors that had my best interest in mind, and I wanted to pay it forward. Helping to guide and mentor these bright students is an honor and a privilege that I don’t take lightly,” Anthony told MADAMENOIRE.

“Empowering, supporting, and encouraging our youth should always be a priority. Now more than ever, we need to rally around our HBCU students and lift them up. Our future is in their hands, and I strongly believe that the resources and time that we pour into them will positively impact our tomorrows.”

This class is an extension of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Maker program which is an annual selection of difference-makers in the Black community. The students will also receive $5,000 presented by AT&T 5G, along with a suite of technology tools.

Anthony says that she plans to share her journey and be a resource for these students.

“I am always a resource to people who are in need of help and guidance,” said Anthony. “Showing up and being present to listen and advise in the moments that matter, is what really counts. Whether it’s an event, a DM, or meeting someone on the street, I always want to share my experiences, both good and bad, in hopes that my journey might be able to help those preparing for their careers.”

HBCU students are the future of the Black community and a significant part of the future of this country. They need to be celebrated and provided the resources that are necessary for them to be successful.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé & Jay Z Launch HBCU Scholarship Program At 5 Select Schools