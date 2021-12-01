At The Intersection Of HBCU And Technology, Innovation Emerges

In our third installment of HBCU Futurist, we connect rising entrepreneur and HUB App founder Jonathan Swindell with cultural treasure, multiple patent holder, and leader of one of the fastest-growing Mobile Technology start-up companies in the Nation, Lael Alexander.

“HBCU libraries should be built on our case studies, our life sciences,” says Lael Alexander, founder of Noritivonne and 28 other companies worldwide.

The two tech innovators chat about countering the ‘cool factor’ of disruption to create a more profound sense of community and Swindell dives deeper into his long-term vision of the HUB Academy, a charter school that’s he’s planning to build that will promote diversity within the world of STEM for future HBCU leaders.

Check out this episode for the cheat code to success.