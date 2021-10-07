Meet Raymond Graham, an HBCU Student Who Dreams In Black

Since it’s launch in 2018, AT&T Dream in Black has continued to celebrate and highlight Black individuals who are innovating, inspiring and working within their community to create a brighter future for others.

As an extension of the platform, AT&T Dream In Black presents Rising Future Makers, as part of AT&T’s ongoing commitment to help students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) rise as the next generation of changemakers—to power their possibilities. AT&T Dream In Black Rising Future Makers is recognizing and rewarding HBCU students who are making a positive impact on their community and on campus. Twenty-five (25) HBCU students will be recognized and rewarded as a Rising Future Maker with $5,000 as well as a technology package and access to industry leaders who can advocate for and guide them in their pursuits.

Historically Black Colleges and Universities have been incubators of Black future makers for centuries as some of our nation’s most prominent leaders and pop culture icons have attended HBCUs.

MADAMENOIRE and AT&T Dream In Black are excited to highlight one of these influential students hailing from an HBCU campus, Raymond Graham, a leader in his community and the personification of a Rising Future Maker. Graham beat incredible odds to get where he is today. The first in his family to graduate high school and attend college, Graham grew up in a rough part of Long Beach with his grandmother, after witnessing the death of his mother at age 7. Even through a less than perfect childhood, he maintained a 3.0 GPA and is now enjoying his junior year at a Texas HBCU, where he plays college football.

For Graham, attending an HBCU has meant achievement and advancement. He’s gone from being reared by his grandmother to navigating on his own. Graham is now studying real estate and hopes to build his own home one day. In addition to wanting to inspire the next generation, his drive also comes from a desire to make his mother proud. Graham plans on donating his check for $5,000 to the unhoused in his community.

You can learn more about the AT&T Dream in Black Rising Future Makers campaign, including how to apply or nominate an HBCU student you know for the chance to win $5Gs presented by AT&T 5G and more, by visiting att.com/dreaminblack.

Sponsored by AT&T Dream in Black