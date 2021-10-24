Keshia Knight Pulliam will be joining Clark Atlanta University’s latest initiative to inspire the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

The Cosby Show star has become the Historically Black College and University’s newest partner behind their #RecognizeTheChew Class in session series sponsored by candy brand Now and Later, Afro Tech reported.

The partnership aims to celebrate and amplify the work of past HBCU alum that have scaled their business to success. The program will launch alongside Clark’s Mass Media Arts Department and Howard University. According to a press release, both schools have been allocated $10,000 to create a scholarship fund for students interested in enrolling in the program. The schools will also hold a virtual seminar to expose the great efforts of former HBCU students and their successful business ventures.