Keshia Knight Pulliam will be joining Clark Atlanta University’s latest initiative to inspire the next generation of Black entrepreneurs.

The Cosby Show star has become the Historically Black College and University’s newest partner behind their #RecognizeTheChew Class in session series sponsored by candy brand Now and Later, Afro Tech reported.

The partnership aims to celebrate and amplify the work of past HBCU alum that have scaled their business to success. The program will launch alongside Clark’s Mass Media Arts Department and Howard University. According to a press release, both schools have been allocated $10,000 to create a scholarship fund for students interested in enrolling in the program. The schools will also hold a virtual seminar to expose the great efforts of former HBCU students and their successful business ventures.

“I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” the 42-year-old shared in a statement. “This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions,” she added.

Gary Yates, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair at Clark, echoed a similar sentiment:

“We appreciate Now and Later for selecting Clark Atlanta University’s Mass Media Arts Department (MMA) as one of its first donation recipients. Gifts like this truly help our MMA students to complete their journey of becoming the communications industry’s next top leaders,” he said.

Knight Pulliam, who is a graduate of Spelman College, according to Black Enterprise, has invested in a number of businesses in the past. In 2019, the actress teamed up with Arian Simon to create the “Fearless Fund” for Black women entrepreneurs. Together, the duo invested nearly $5 million to startup companies led by women of color. Knight Pulliam also runs Keshia’s Kitchen Collection, a seasoning, and spice business.

