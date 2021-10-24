“I look forward to partnering with Now and Later on this program and sharing my personal and professional experience with the #RecognizeTheChew Class in Session students,” the 42-year-old shared in a statement. “This next generation of HBCU leaders are resilient, and I am honored to provide any helpful nuggets to help fuel their entrepreneurial passions,” she added.
Gary Yates, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair at Clark, echoed a similar sentiment:
“We appreciate Now and Later for selecting Clark Atlanta University’s Mass Media Arts Department (MMA) as one of its first donation recipients. Gifts like this truly help our MMA students to complete their journey of becoming the communications industry’s next top leaders,” he said.
Knight Pulliam, who is a graduate of Spelman College, according to Black Enterprise, has invested in a number of businesses in the past. In 2019, the actress teamed up with Arian Simon to create the “Fearless Fund” for Black women entrepreneurs. Together, the duo invested nearly $5 million to startup companies led by women of color. Knight Pulliam also runs Keshia’s Kitchen Collection, a seasoning, and spice business.