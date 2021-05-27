MadameNoire Featured Video

If you were wondering whether there was an update on Jim Jones and Chrissy Lampkin’s plans to end their over-decade-long engagement, media personality and host Kendra G. asked the rapper the infamous question during an interview this morning (May 27) and as expected, he jokingly gave her a sharp-tongued response.

When Kendra G. asked, “Is there still pressure for you and Chrissy to get officially married?” — the rapper started his answer by promptly asking her back, “You married? Yo mama married?”

When the radio host had interjected to say that neither she or her mother were married, Jones continued, “Alright then so that should answer your question. Why you worried about me getting married?”

“You talking to me about something you haven’t fulfilled or your mom hasn’t fulfilled so you shouldn’t be worried about what’s going on in my house — try to figure out what’s going on in yours,” the rapper shadily said.

When Kendra G. defended her choice to ask him the question by highlighting that “as a fan” she and other viewers watched him and Chrissy get engaged (twice, during the early seasons of Love & Hip Hop New York), Jones rebutted her statement by saying “as a fan — you fans need to turn around and see if your mama’s married, or your father’s married. That’s what you fans need to do. If that’s not going on in your household you fans don’t need to ask me any questions, you dig?”

After saying that he planned on taking that stance in any future interviews if someone asked him about he and Chrissy’s wedding plans again, the rapper went on to clear the air with Kendra G. by saying, “I’m just playing with you. Marriage is a beautiful thing. Everybody has their course in life and I love my woman and we’re doing extremely well and I’ve been together longer than I’ve seen people be married all over this world.”

“Every woman deserves marriage and when it’s the right time for us, please believe it’ll be done,” he added. “I don’t know if it’ll be done for the public but it’ll definitely be done for us.”

In a comment underneath @theneighborhoodtalk‘s repost of the clip, the radio personality didn’t seem to harbor any hard feelings about what Jones said to her. She also noted that at one point, her mother had been married but unfortunately she was now deceased.

Kendra G.’s comment read, “Gotta love Jim! For the record, no love was lost! We even laughed about this whole exchange. I respect his response. And for the record my Mother passed away… she was married at one point. Maybe I should have said that. ❤️ Again, it’s all good and all love! Thank you @theneighborhoodtalk for posting ❤️❤️❤️.”

On her own Instagram, she emphasized that what Jones said hadn’t been offensive to her and even made light of the rapper’s response to her question when she shared a clip of the interview. Her caption said, “JIM JONES GATHERED ME TOGETHER CHILE! 😭😩🤦🏾‍♀️ @jimjonescapo It’s All Love!!! Just know if you are NOT Married yourself don’t ask Jim Jones when is he getting married!!! 😂😩😩.”

See Kendra G’s post of the clip from The WGCI Morning Show’s interview with Jones down below.