Charlamagne Tha God is a happily and proudly married man who said a prenuptial agreement has no place in his marriage. A clip of The Breakfast Club host popped up on the internet where he explained why he and his wife, Jessica Gadsden, never signed one.

Charlamagne Tha God, born Lenard McKelvey, said when he was at his lowest points in life before his career was thriving, Gadsden supported him and helped keep a roof over their head and made sure that they remained stable.

“I don’t have a prenup because me and my wife have been together for 23 years,” he said. “Literally, the first time I ever went to a radio station to fill out an application for an internship my wife drove me because my g****** license was suspended, When I was getting fired from radio four times she was the one going to work everyday and paying the bills. When we were getting evicted she was the one going down to the court house explaining to the judge why we couldn’t get evicted. What the f*** I look like doing a prenup?”

He added that he and Gadsden, whom he calls the CEO of his household, will never get a divorce.

Another thing Charlamagne tha God will never give up on is taking care of his mental health. He’s been very open about his battle with anxiety and is an advocate for going to therapy. He told Variety that he began going to therapy back in 2016 because he was full of rage and having panic attacks.

“I was making more money than I had ever made in my life, and my anger was through the roof,” he said. “I’ve always dealt with panic attacks, but I was just really depressed and really angry on the inside. I projected that a lot. You can’t be a person who speaks to millions of people every day and be projecting your bull****. I remember having a moment of peace on vacation,” and asking: “How can I feel like this all the time?”

Watch the clip below.