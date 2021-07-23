MadameNoire Featured Video

Set to air on September 17, Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey is the newest talk show on Comedy Central’s lineup.

As a radio industry titan, one of the hosts of the very popular morning radio show The Breakfast Club, and one of the most recognizable hip hop cultural commentators — for better or for worse — Charlamagne Tha God will host the new production — and co-created it his friend and fellow South Carolina native Stephen Colbert.

Longtime Comedy Central fans will know that the last time Colbert worked with Comedy Central was when he had his own show on the network named The Colbert Report. It ended in 2014, and now the comedian and political satirist is the host of CBS’ The Late Show.

Concerning the two mens’ latest collaborative effort, Charlamagne’s new series is scheduled to be a half-hour late-night show that airs weekly at 10 p.m. According to The Wrap, a press release shared that Tha God’s Honest Truth will explore “Charlamagne’s culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture.”

Apparently, Comedy Central explained that the show will be “redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black.”

On the July 22 episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne spoke on the news of the upcoming show and simply said, “I can show you better than I can tell you.”

Speaking on the long history he shares with MTV Entertainment Group’s CEO Chris McCarthy — who has been vital to the show’s development — Charlamagne continued, “It’s the third talk show me and my guy Chris McCarthy have done and I know all that was preparation for this show. It’s the show I’ve always wanted to do.”

See the promo starring Charlamagne and Colbert for the new show down below.