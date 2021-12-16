MadameNoire Featured Video

On Tuesday, WNBA player Candace Parker revealed that in addition to celebrating their second wedding anniversary, she and wife Anna Petrakova are also expecting their first child together.

Parker, 35, the captain of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky team, also has a 12-year-old daughter named Lailaa from a previous marriage to former basketball player Sheldon Williams.

Petrokava, 37, is a former professional basketball player who played for Russia’s women’s national team in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

“Happy Anniversary Моя жена!” Parker wrote in a post shared on Dec 14. “2 years ago, I got to marry my best friend in front of our close family and friends. My heart could have exploded. I cried like a baby…. To know me or you is to know our love. This journey hasn’t been easy. I am proud of us and what we have built and who we have grown to become both individually and together. Thank you for always loving Lailaa as your own, being my calm, my support, my voice of reason, my laughs, my cuddles, my dance in the rain, my happy, my home… Thanks for constantly challenging me and telling me when I’m wrong 🙄 . I LOVE YOU🐞 , I appreciate you, I value you and what we have.”

“We’ve always dreamed of growing our family…. it’s surreal that we now have a baby on the way!” Parker noted, adding, “Lailaa is pumped to be a big sister!”

Dedicating the last bit of the post to Petrakova specifically, the Chicago Sky player told her wife, “You couldn’t be more beautiful! Glowing, while understanding that I have to constantly love, kiss, and talk to your belly AND yes… play Jay-Z for the baby (Goose knows ‘Song Cry’ already by heart😜 !) I can’t wait to embark on this next chapter in life with you!”

“So, I love you because the entire universe conspired to help me find you,” Parker sweetly said, quoting The Alchemist at the post’s end.

Big names like Gabrielle Union, Allyson Felix, Ciara, Vanessa Bryant, Jemele Hill, Alysha Clark and more all wished the couple congratulations in the comments.

See photos from the couple’s wedding and throughout their first two years of marriage — including one of Parker, Petrakova, and Lailaa down below.

