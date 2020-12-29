Here’s How People Responded When Yung Berg Congratulated Masika On Her Engagement

It appears that congratulations may be in order for Masika Tucker. Over the holiday weekend, the former “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star posted a series of Instagram videos in which she flashed what appears to be a gorgeous new engagement ring.

According to All About The Tea, Tucker’s new fiancé has been identified as entrepreneur Jamar Champ. When reports of Tucker’s reported engagement made it to The Shade Room, a few celebrities took to the comments section to offer their congratulations — including Crystal Smith and Masika’s ex-boyfriend and “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” co-star, Yung Berg, who now goes by the moniker, Hitmaka.

“Yooo congrats,” he wrote.

Beneath his comment, fans were quick to remind him of the alleged violent incident that ultimately ended their relationship.

“Remember when you beat her up drunk?” wrote one commenter.

“After you done beat TF out of her? No thank you,” another fan chimed in.

“You toxic,” added another fan.

Clearly annoyed with the reactions to his comment, the producer left another comment, writing:

“Y’all so damn stupid like I don’t know r haven’t seen this woman recently. Be an adult for once you can grow and be happy for people. SMH.”

As you may recall, the ex-reality star was accused of attacking Tucker at a hotel after the reunion show taping for “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” in 2014. According to reports, the then-couple got into an argument after Berg’s credit card was declined. Tucker told police that he put his hands around her neck and dragged her around their hotel room.

As a result of the incident, he was arrested and hit with three assault charges and one harassment charge. He was also let go from the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise. In 2015, he was able to strike a plea deal to the criminal charges. According to Bossip, he pled guilty to harassment and agreed to enter into a batterer’s intervention program. A judge also extended Tucker’s restraining order against the rapper until 2016.