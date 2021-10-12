MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for Elaine Welteroth.

The former Teen Vogue editor is expecting her first child with her husband and musician Jonathan Singletary.

Welteroth, 34, shared her excitement for the big news with PEOPLE telling the publication that “it’s been so hard” to keep secret.

“I’m just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I’m already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love,” she said.

Welteroth continued:

“We always knew — God willing — that one day we would be parents, but no one talks about what it’s like when that one day becomes today. Even with a husband, a house and a career, somehow I still didn’t feel quite ready or adult enough to be somebody’s mom. But there’s nothing that compares to the blessing of the moment you hear that little heartbeat — it changes everything. You just surrender to God’s plan and divine timing.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CU5K_KtgPVO/

The “More Than Enough” author and her hubby jumped the broom back in May of 2020 after being engaged for nearly three years. The couple held a sweet wedding ceremony right on the stoop of their Brooklyn home complete with a fun block party. Welteroth told Vogue last year that “Everyone let loose and had a blast.”

While their wedding turned out to be a huge success, Welteroth shared during an interview with NPR’s Lara Downes that the pandemic tested the parameters of her relationship with her husband.

“I feel like it introduced us to real partnership..under pressure. It made us feel like if we could hunker down and figure this out together, we can do anything together. I’m on Project Runway so….it was like a Project Runway challenge. Get married in a pandemic, make it fab, make it fashion. You have no resources to designer dresses… taking on that challenge, it bonded us.”

During the pandemic, Jonathan wrote a love song called “Never Like This” for Elaine which he said was his “ode to the greatest drug known to mankind — love. It’s an homage to classic love, to courageous love, to transcendent love.”

We love to see it! Congratulations to Elaine and Jonathan!

