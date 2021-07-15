MadameNoire Featured Video

WNBA player Candace Parker went from playing video games to being on the cover of them. The Chicago Sky player will be making history as the first WNBA player to grace the cover of NBA 2K22 for the WNBA 25th anniversary special edition, the Chicago Tribune reported. NBA 2K22 will be released September 10.

Parker said this accomplishment is a childhood dream come true.

“I grew up a video game fanatic, that’s what I did, to the point where my brothers would give me the fake controller when I was younger where I think I was playing and I wasn’t,” Parker said in a statement. “All I wanted to do was just be like them. As a kid growing up, you dream of having your own shoe and dream of being in a video game. Those are an athlete as a kid’s dreams. To be able to experience that, I don’t take it lightly.”

Parker added that she is grateful to be experiencing this at 35-years-old and not when she was younger because she isn’t sure how she would have processed it.

“I think when you’re young and experience these type of things, you’re onto the next thing,” she said. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve really savored the moment.”

Parker further gushed about her accomplishment on Twitter, saying making history is a humbling experience.

Extremely proud and humbled to be the first female cover athlete in the history of @NBA2K,” she tweeted. I’m honored to work with a company that’s investing in women and betting on us to succeed. I’m hopeful there will be many more badass females to follow.”

Parker will be achieving another first this summer. She’ll be serving as a commentator for the medal rounds at the Tokyo Games.

“I had an opportunity to go earlier, for me, I wanted to be with my team as long as I can,” she said about turning down the offer in the past. “Wanted to do both, and this was a great opportunity to me. I remember Craig Sager interviewing me and it was unbelievable. The broadcast does amplify the game. To be a part of the experience of the Olympics, I’m really excited about.”