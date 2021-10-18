MadameNoire Featured Video

Congratulations are in order for the Chicago Sky!

The team dominated the WNBA championship against the Phoenix Mercury with an 80-74 win during the finals on Oct. 17. This is the first time that the Chicago Sky has won a championship. WNBA all-star Candace Parker led the team to victory driving in 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, and four steals, ESPN reported. It was a historic moment for Parker, who took home her second WNBA championship title. The star player also won a championship with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016.

“I could have four or five WNBA titles by now. And I could also have zero,” the power forward told ESPN after the game. “I think it’s made me really understand how important possessions are. We think about that last-second shot, but every possession is equally important.”

Parker continued, “And I think it’s had me become less results-driven, and just focus on doing what you’re supposed to do. You could literally do everything you’re supposed to do and not reach your goal. But are you going to stop working?”

Fans witnessed a sweet moment between Parker and her 12-year-old daughter Lailaa following the Chicago Sky’s victory. The star athlete could be seen breaking down into tears after she signaled her daughter onto the basketball court where the duo embraced one another with a sweet hug as they celebrated the team’s big win.

Watch the adorable moment down below.

The Chicago Sky set a WNBA postseason record with eight wins. They are also the first team in WNBA history to win a championship without being seeded first or second, CNN noted.

