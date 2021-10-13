MadameNoire Featured Video

Too Short is doubling back on his statements he made regarding his love of mixed race women. In case you missed it, a clip of a conversation between Too Short and Saweetie from last year resurfaced where he said he always preferred a mixed woman.

“Mixed heritage women have always been my favorite,” he said to Saweetie, who is also mixed. “I don’t think I’ve ever fallen in love with a woman that wasn’t mixed.”

He continued to put his foot in his mouth when he said, “I feel that way about life, too. You can take the two ugliest motherf****** from different races and they f**** and make a baby, and that baby just be beautiful!”

After being deemed a colorist over these offensive comments, the Bay Area spitter issued an apology via TMZ.

I would like to apologize to anybody that’s offended by my words. I am from the Bay Area … and the whole racial thing to me has never been a factor in my circles. It hasn’t been like…because you’re one race and somebody else is another we don’t like you just because you’re that race [or] we don’t like you because you look like that or you speak like that. In the Bay, there are a lot of mixed cultures and mixed people. It was like that before I got there. I’m not really into the whole hatred of, ‘I hate you because you’re light’ or ‘You’re the best because you’re dark.’ I love my blackness, I love my family — on my mother’s side and my father’s side. We have every complexion, light, curly, dark, everything. You can’t have blood in your body that makes you better than someone else,” he added. You can’t be born of better parents or better breeding — there’s no such thing. Real beauty is in every economic class, every race and you can go find that ugly exactly everywhere too.

Saweetie also received backlash for seemingly agreeing with his comments. When she saw the criticism online, she posted an extended clip of the conversation to give viewers more context. In the video, she did indeed stick up for Black women.

“I heard your little comment about when people come together they make a beautiful baby, but Black women is beautiful period, on their own, with their own blood, you feel me?,” she said.

Watch Too Short’s apology below. Do you forgive him?