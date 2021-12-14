MadameNoire Featured Video

Shantel Jackson’s latest interview with the ladies of The Real has us wondering if things are officially over and done with romantically between her and rapper Nelly.

In late July, the two ended their long-term love affair after seven years of dating.

“My ex and I, we didn’t end on bad terms,” Shantel told the ladies of The Real on today’s show.

According to the Shoe Gummi founder, things between her and the rapper changed over the years as she started staying home more, and going on her own business trips to build her brand.

“When we started our relationship I was always on the road with him — traveling, out of the country, concerts, all that good stuff,” Shantel explained. “But then, when it came to a point where I was home more, often building my company Shoe Gummi or just working on my brand, and him being on the road, me being on the road less with him — we started to grow apart.”

When the two ended the relationship, Shantel made it known that she and the rapper were still friends. The Shoe Gummi founder implied that her and Nelly’s split was more of a break than a break up when discussing the situation earlier today on her daytime talk show guest appearance. She told the ladies of The Real:

“We just had to come to the realization of ‘Look, lets take this time and see if this split is going to bring it back full circle for us.’ And honestly, that’s what we’re doing.”

The co-hosts were just as surprised to hear Shantel say she and Nelly were basically just on a break as we were.

When guest co-host Julissa Bermudez asked Shantel for some clarity, the Shoe Gummi owner continued:

“Yea, a break, a split, you could say that. But I feel like it’s important that we take the time to just do it. Me personally, I feel like it’s important to just do it for me because if our relationship is going to come back, it’s going to come back. If this break is going to stop that, then it’s kinda inevitable, if that makes sense.”

