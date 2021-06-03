MadameNoire Featured Video

After filing an initial lawsuit in 2014 against famed boxing champion Floyd Mayweather Jr., Shantel Jackson recently dropped the civil suit against him — a former fiancé of hers — and seemingly wants to leave all the drama associated with it in the past.

As per legal documents acquired by Radar Online, “Jackson recently informed the court she was dismissing all claims against the fighter.”

The outlet additionally noted that her most recent court filing asked that the case be closed “once and for all.”

If you’ve been keeping up with the story since Jackson filed against Mayweather back in 2014, you’d know that the two have been in a messy legal back and forth since. In that initial lawsuit, Jackson — who is now dating Nelly — had “accused Mayweather of battery, defamation, and invasion of privacy” — the last count, in particular, being a reference to him sharing a post on Facebook of a sonogram photo of hers while claiming she had aborted their twins.

According to Radar Online, in the suit she’d sought “unspecified damages.”

Fast-forwarding to 2017, Mayweather countersued Jackson and claimed she’d used his credit cards to steal “large sums of money” without his knowledge or permission over the course of their relationship.

As we’d reported at that time, Mayweather claimed Jackson had picked up on his confidence and spending habits. To be specific, a portion of his lawsuit against her had stated, “As a result of [his] confidence Mayweather, whose education ended at eighth grade, did not audit or otherwise inspect his cash or his card statements for theft by Jackson.”

Later down the line, Jackson had further the case when she alleged Mayweather had stolen around $3 million worth of jewelry from a storage unit of hers.

All things said and done, Radar Online’s recent report wrapped up by noting, “Somehow, the parties were able to reach a private settlement to resolve all their claims. The court officially closed the case after Jackson filed notice she was dismissing all claims against her ex.”