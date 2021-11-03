MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz just invited us into their La Jolla, California mansion — a whimsical and architectural paradise.

Rumored to be the home that inspired Tony Starks’s “futuristic bachelor pad” in the Iron Man movies, according to Architectural Digest, the Razor House has also been dubbed as an “architectural masterpiece” and “America’s coolest home.” Speaking candidly, the musical couple shared that they personally refer to the home as their “Dreamland” shared with kids Eygpt and Genesis.

Alicia and Swizz secured the modernist and sculptural home in 2019 after Swizz — born Kasseem Dean — had the mansion as his phone’s screen saver for over eight years in the hopes that it would one day be his.

Swizz explained that he was initially scared Alicia — a born and bred New Yorker — wouldn’t want to take the plunge and move to the West Coast. That said, AD shared that it wasn’t until the couple spent a “date weekend” at the property before purchasing the home that Alicia got on board with the idea.

“In that moment, I felt like I was witnessing a beautiful metaphor,” Alicia shared with AD while recounting a meditative experience she had in the home that fateful weekend. “And I wanted to not ever forget how endless we are and how the unimaginable can happen. That’s what did it for me. I was taken.”

Wallace E. Cunningham, the home’s architectural designer, shared that “Every wall in this house, every bit of it, is sculpture.”

In a YouTube tour of the mansion posted on Nov. 2, Keys shared that the home’s interior took inspiration from Swizz’s love of “clean lines,” particularly in the inviting “open room.”

“He’s really about just everything feeling really clean,” Alicia said of Swizz’s stylistic influence in the space. “It’s almost like it doesn’t obstruct you as you’re imagining, dreaming, thinking — and I think that’s something we do a lot here. We do a lot of dreaming.”

“Everything was curated, everything was designed for the space,” Swizz added. “One of Wallace Cunningham’s best works.”

“This house is an open layout,” Keys emphasized while detailing the air and layout of the home further, “so you can really just experience it as an open space.”

View the house tour of the couple’s stunning home down below.

The Grammy-winning singer noted the importance of the home’s dining area and the couple’s affinity for entertaining, describing the estate as a true “family home.”

“I think it has a wide spectrum of art and life and experience in it,” Keys said as she and Swizz walked viewers through the family room. “And it feels really good. We love that out kids are able to grown up seeing such dynamic art around them.”

“We have tastes and pieces of African art and different pieces from all over the world that are a part of this room,” she added. “I love that for it, it just feels like it’s a mixture of a lot of different cultures.”

The couple owns the largest collection of photographer Gordan Parks’ works, something touched in in the video tour.

“It’s about keeping the warm colors because this house is the ‘Iron Man’ house,” Beatz said of the home’s color palette and aesthetic in the library/piano room. “So that means it’s kind of industrial in a way. It can be kind of cold and we wanted to just warm it up and bring the energies with the rugs and the different tones that we purposefully picked to just make it feel like a home and not only a sculpture, but marry them both together.

