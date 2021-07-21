MadameNoire Featured Video

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary by going on a “72-hour date.”

From the photos the singer and MC shared–“photo dump”–style on their respective Instagram accounts on July 19, you’ll see them in as much love as ever. Swizz highlighted that their 72 romantic hours together were spent on the beach with lovely views out towards the horizon.

His caption read:

“72 hr date trip dump Zaaaaa. Celebrating our 11yr anniversary month all month 🙌🏽 Them Deans 🎉🎉 The fact we haven’t been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11yrs ago until now is crazy !!!! Time goes by fast make every moment count 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 EID MUBARAK 🤲🏾 .“

Their celebration of love came just days after Twitter was making jokes and throwing jabs about the recently announced news that Alicia will be producing a new Netflix film starring Christina Milan and Jay Pharaoh about a woman who’s “reeling from a broken engagement and career meltdown” and subsequently takes a singing gig at the resort where her ex-fiancé just so happens to be getting married to someone new. While she’s there, the woman apparently decides that she want her ex back despite him being engaged to someone else and ultimately puts his new relationship at risk.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the film Resort To Love raised eyebrows, considering the rumors swirling for over a decade now that Keys and Swizz — born Kaseem Dean — had an affair, a claim his ex-wife singer Mashonda claimed was partly responsible for the demise of their marriage.

Drama aside, Alicia and Swizz appear to be living their best lives. Making it to 11 years of marriage is a great feat for any couple — congrats to them.