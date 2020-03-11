Megan Thee Stallion Talks New EP Suga, Writing R&B Songs And Her Love Life

Megan Thee Stallion is hip-hop’s new hottie and all eyes are on her. Her twerk, seducing glare and braggadocious rhymes have the world mesmerized. So of course when I walked into CRWN with Megan Thee Stallion, an intimate interview series with Elliott Wilson, New York City’s Gotham Hall was packed to capacity. During the up close and personal sit-down, the “Big Ole Freak” rapper’s southern charm shined through as she talked about her new EP Suga, how she almost missed Beyonce’s New Year’s Eve party thanks to her stylist EJ and her hot girl semester at Texas Southern University. Take a look at a few things we learned about the Houston femcee.