Lil Nas X was honored with the Innovator of the Year Award at Variety’s Hitmakers event earlier this week.

The musician, whose real name is Montero, was celebrated for all of the success and viral moments he’s accomplished this year — including the release of his eponymous debut album in September.

As Lil Nas X accepted his award, he first addressed the crowd by saying, “As many of you may know it’s been a pretty crazy year — a pretty fun year. I had a lot of fun pissing people off — no, I’m kidding, I’m kidding,” with a laugh.

“This year took a lot of mental strength from me,” the Montero musician noted. “To be able to keep pushing after my debut put me in such a high place so quickly.”

“I came out. I was myself. I did what I needed to do. I put effort into every single part of my career,” Nas said of sharing his sexuality with the world and pushing his career forward. “I’m simply thankful for this award. I’m thankful for this year. I’m thankful to be around all these people who inspire me. I’m thankful for my team.”

Thank you guys, I love you,” he emphasized at the end.

In case you missed it, Chlöe Bailey presented Nas with the award by welcoming him onto the stage with an in-depth and touching speech on why Nas was so deserving of this year’s innovator award.

“There could not be a more appropriate honor for Lil Nas X. He has embodied the spirit of courage while also representing the culture authentically and beautifully. Maybe once in a generation an artist comes along and literally changes the world for the better,” Bailey said of Nas, noting that his impact spans greater than pop and hip-hop music.

“By being exactly who he is and commanding attention, by creating a universe that is both undeniable and exceptionally entertaining, he’s kicked in the door — breaking down barriers while delivering unforgettable music and visuals,” Bailey added.

See the “Have Mercy” singer honor Lil Nas X with the Innovator of the Year Award down below.

