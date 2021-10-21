MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X can now add another history-making feat to his hefty list of achievements. The Montero rapper was awarded his very own day in Atlanta to honor him for his “artistic influence” and “success” in the music industry along with his significant impact in the LGBTQIA community, TMZ reported. The special ceremony was held on Oct. 20 at The Gathering Spot in Northwest Atlanta, where the rapper was presented with a plaque by city councilman and mayoral candidate Antonio Brown, the city’s first openly Black LQBTQ+ council member.

“He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry, and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art,” Brown said during the event according to Billboard. “And Lil Nas X, I just wanna say you inspire me. I’m running to be the mayor of Atlanta. I would be the first LGBTQ mayor in the history of the city. And you inspire me, allow me to believe I can do it. So thank you.”

Lil Nas X, who hails from Georgia, was also showered with praise for his donation work with the Gilead COMPASS Initiative. The Grammy winner donated funds he received from a fake baby registry he used during Montero’s promotion to support some of the HIV awareness organization’s grantees including Thrive SS, an Atlanta-based nonprofit that helps HIV positive Black gay and bisexual men find health resources and community building. “The rapper has raised more than $100,000 for the Gilead COMPASS Initiative grantees, with Gilead pledging to match up to an additional $25,000 per grantee once the baby registry has closed,” Billboard noted.

The 22-year-old star has made a number of record-breaking feats since he burst into the music scene in 2019. His debut single “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus became the longest-running No.1 single in Billboard Hot 100 history following its release. A year later, the burgeoning celeb earned two Grammy awards including best pop duo and group performance. Additionally, Lil Nas X also became the first openly gay rapper to receive 7 Grammy nominations for top categories including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist.

Congrats to Lil Nas X!

