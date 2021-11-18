Lil Nas X is the GOAT for this one.
The pop superstar made an appearance on The Maury Show on Nov. 17, where he brought themes from his hit song “That’s What I Want” to life in the hilarious segment. It’s probably important to mention that the skit was only for “entertainment purposes” and not based on any real-life situations (or so we know) but it was funny nonetheless.
RELATED CONTENT: Lil Nas X Calls Out Fans For Not Criticizing Tony Hawk’s ‘Blood boards’, Safaree Gives A Theory On Why
The 20-minute episode starred Lil Nas X as Montero, which is his actual government name, portraying a foot player who wants to know whether his boyfriend is still in love with his wife. The “Old Town Road” rapper’s love interest is actually played by his real-life ex-boyfriend, Yai Ariza. In classic Maury Show fashion, there’s always a twist. Yai, who shares a fictional son with his wife, is uncertain whether his child is actually his and wants to finally set the record straight with a paternity test.
It’s unclear as to when Lil Nas X and Ariza began dating, but the former pair initially sparked dating rumors when they made a steamy appearance alongside one another in the star’s music video for “That’s What I Want” back in September. The two have reportedly remained friends since their split.
During an interview on Sirius XM, the 22-year-old artist said that he “wanted to focus on his music” following their breakup, but he praised Ariza for being the “best person” he’s “ever dated.”
We love to see it!
RELATED CONTENT: Lil’ Nas X’s Version Of Dolly Parton’s ‘Jolene’ Is Way More Than Just A Country Music Cover