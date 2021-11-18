MadameNoire Featured Video

“We fell in love at football practice and we could not keep our hands off each other … I feel like a damn fool … he’s been lying to me … don’t get me started on that damn baby,” Montero says in the episode about his relationship with Yai. “I want somebody who loves me. How can you love me and Ashley at the same time?”

“He told me he didn’t even want to be with her. He wants me,” he continues. When we’re together, it’s always about us. He doesn’t love her and he doesn’t think that’s his child. That baby looks nothing like him and it’s not his baby. Maury, look at this baby. This baby could be your baby!”

Check out the funny episode below.

It’s unclear as to when Lil Nas X and Ariza began dating, but the former pair initially sparked dating rumors when they made a steamy appearance alongside one another in the star’s music video for “That’s What I Want” back in September. The two have reportedly remained friends since their split.

During an interview on Sirius XM, the 22-year-old artist said that he “wanted to focus on his music” following their breakup, but he praised Ariza for being the “best person” he’s “ever dated.”

We love to see it!

