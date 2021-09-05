MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon has made headlines for fathering a number of children over the last year, but it’s very rare that we get to hear from the women who are raising his seeds. However, on September 3, Abby De La Rosa, the mother of Nick’s newborn twins, had a candid Q&A session with fans detailing her road to motherhood with the Power 106 radio host.

Abby revealed that she suffered a miscarriage when the pair initially attempted to conceive back in April of last year. Months later, she discovered she was pregnant in October right before her 30th birthday, PEOPLE noted.

“First pregnancy, April 2020, was definitely not planned, but Nick was such a great friend to me and just so good to me, and then our focus became to have a baby,” the DJ told fans on her Instagram stories.

“Little did we know we would end up having twins. But yes, it was planned,” The Masked by La Rose founder continued.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘There’s A Lot Of People I Could’ve Got Pregnant’ Nick Cannon Says He’s Having These Kids On Purpose

“Let me just add that this planning wasn’t like us sitting down with a calendar and being like, ‘You gotta be pregnant by this date,’ “It had already been a thought and it happened. It had already been out there, it was something we were manifesting and we were just letting it flow.”

Wondering how the two met? According to the busy entrepreneur, she and Nick “officially connected” in 2019 after crossing paths with one another “numerous times throughout the years.”

“I have my own radio show at the rival radio station in which he worked at, and he was there doing an interview and I was there in the studio doing an interview as well, and that’s when he said he saw me,” the mother of two recalled.

De La Rosa shared that she hopes to have more children in the future.

“And if God doesn’t permit, it’s alright,” she added. “I got two-for-one, it was a beautiful journey.”

Abby and the 40-year-old entertainer welcomed their twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, just nine days after model Alyssa Scott gave birth to the podcast host’s 7th child, Zen.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club back in August, Cannon explained that despite his polyamorous lifestyle, the women in his life were open to having children with him.

“Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up and say, ‘I would like to allow this man into my world and I will birth this child,’” the California native insisted. “It ain’t my decision. I’m just following suit.”

What do you think of Abby and Nick Cannon’s relationship?