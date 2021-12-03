MadameNoire Featured Video

Memphis is honoring their late hometown hero, rapper Young Dolph, this month. On Dec. 15, an intersection at Dunn Avenue and Airways Boulevard near the Memphis Depot Industrial Park in the Castalia Heights section of the city will be named after him, FOX 13 reports. Young Dolph is getting this honor thanks to Memphis councilman J.B Smiley.

The 36-year-old rapper was shot and killed on Nov. 17, while at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies on Airways Boulevard in Memphis.

“He sent the message that someone who went to the same schools as them, and walked the same streets that they do, was able to not only create a successful legacy for himself, but also prioritized family and community,” his family said about him in a statement.

Before is tragic death, the “Large Amounts” rapper had big plans for his city, his family said.

“Beyond the philanthropic efforts and acts of community building, Adolph also spoke with community leaders about his plans to build music education centers where young people would be able to gain access to the training and resources often unattainable to under-served and under-represented communities. It was always his mission to bridge those gaps and create pathways for the people of his city.”

No arrests have been made yet. Police have released photos of the two, gun-toting suspects and the white two-door Mercedes-Benz they fled the scene in taken from surveillance footage of the murder.

Young Dolph’s funeral service was held at the First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue on Nov. 30.

“We’re truly honored to be chosen to provide the professional services to the Thornton and P. R. E. family and we pray that our services exceeded each of your expectations,” N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, who provided funeral services, wrote in a Facebook post. “Our prayers are continuously extended to each of you.”