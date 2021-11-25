MadameNoire Featured Video

Momeo, the clothing brand of rapper Young Dolph’s longtime partner Mia Jaye, has seen an exponential rise in sales since the musician tragically lost his life in Memphis, Tennessee on Nov. 17.

Mia’s clothing line was started in 2020, after the death of her brother, who unfortunately also lost his life to violent crime, according to TMZ.

Momeo runs an ongoing campaign focused on violent crime called “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old.” The clothing line’s brand manager told TMZ that Momeo had about 20 orders a day before Dolph’s passing.

Now, the line is reportedly seeing anywhere from 250-600 transactions per day, says the manager.

Momeo’s team also mentioned that the clothing line’s boost in sales could be due to the addition of a Young Dolph tribute hoodie that was added to the collection after the rapper’s untimely death last week.

A brand rep for the clothing line said Momeo’s boost in sales has greatly helped the business as it continues raising money for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence, such as Mia. By the end of this year, the clothing line aimed to sell over 3,000 products for the “Black Men Deserve to Grow Old” initiative. It’s on track to hit that target by the end of this month.

Mia and Young Dolph — born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. — began dating in 2012. They share two young children, a boy named Tre and a girl named Aria.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Dolph was gunned down at Makeda’s Butter Cookies last week in Memphis, his hometown. The rapper initially went to Memphis to attend a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway he helped organize and visit a cancer center, according to the Associated Press.

The day following Dolph’s murder, Mia posted on social media: “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages… I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few.”

“Nonetheless, all the genuine positive vibes, energy and prayers are welcome… because Lord knows I need them…” she added.

In the clip below — which Mia recorded before Dolph’s death — she discusses her brother’s passing and how it led to her starting Momeo and the “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old” campaign. Click play to hear how the clothing line came to be, in her own words.

We send our condolences to Mia and Young Dolph’s other loved ones during this difficult time.