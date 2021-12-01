MadameNoire Featured Video

Young Dolph’s longtime love and partner Mia Jaye posted a moving tribute video in her Instagram account with photos of the performer and their family together in the rapper’s memory.

“Pray for the healing of my heart,” Mia wrote as photos of Thornton flashed in the video shared on Dec. 1. Referencing her longtime love and her brother, Jeremy Jerdine, who also lost his life to gun violence, she added, “I have two angels watching over me.”

“Long Live My King… My Heart… My Soulmate… I love you ♾💙,” Mia said of Dolph, with whom she shares two young children, in the caption.

Mia is the founder of a clothing brand called Momeo that runs an ongoing campaign called “Black Men Deserve To Grow Old,” which she started last year following her brother’s death. Through purchases of the clothing line, the Momeo brand helps raise money for families who’ve lost loved ones to gun violence.

Dolph was shot and killed due to gun violence in Memphis on Nov. 17, outside Makeda’s Butter Cookies. As of now, police are still investigating his murder.

We continue to send our prayers up for Mia and Young Dolph’s family and friends as they grieve and try to find healing. See the touching tribute Mia posted down below.

A private funeral was held for the Memphis rapper born Adolph Robert Thornton Jr., in his hometown on Nov. 30.

Photos from the rapper’s memorial service and clips of his casket being guided through Memphis to his final resting place in a local cemetery are being shared across social media. In photos shared by FOX 13’s Jeremy Pierre, pictures of Thornton with his grandmother on a plane are seen in the rapper’s funeral program.

The 36-year-old rapper’s funeral service was provided by N.J. Ford’s & Sons Funeral Home and took place at First Baptist Church on Broad Avenue, according to local news source the Memphis Commerical Appeal.

“We’re truly honored to be chosen to provide the professional services to the Thornton and P. R. E. family and we pray that our services exceeded each of your expectations,” the funeral home wrote in a Facebook post. “Our prayers are continuously extended to each of you.”

