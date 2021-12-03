MadameNoire Featured Video

Tessica Brown became a viral sensation when her hair was glued to her scalp after she used Gorilla Glue instead of holding spray to secure her hairstyle. Now her hair is falling out. The mother of five went back to social media to reveal her latest hair crisis and said after using brown hair dye, her hair began falling out.

In an Instagram video, Brown said clumps of her hair were falling out and described feeling like her hair was “melting.”

”I really thought my hair was strong enough for chemicals,” she captioned the video.

She said as she was rinsing the dye out of her hair it began coming out. She then took the towel off of her head and combed through her tresses to show how easily her hair was shedding from her head.

Brown’s manager Gina Rodriguez told TMZ that she may have to shave her head due to this incident. Brown will also be going to the LA FUE Hair Clinic in Los Angeles, California for a stem cell treatment and a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, in which a doctor will use her blood to help heal whatever is injured, in her scalp.

Despite having poor hair care practices herself, Brown launched her own hair care line, Forever Hair, for people suffering from hair loss and damage earlier this year. Her line includes Sleek Edge Control with black castor oil and aloe Vera, a stimulating growth oil and a hairspray.

Brown has had a tough year. Besides her hair issues, she had a miscarriage three months into her pregnancy. She also had a cancer scare when lumps were found in her breast but after a biopsy, they were deemed benign. Brown also had to get a restraining order on her then-fiancée Dewitt Madison after accusing him of stealing from her home and also threatening her life, Radar Online reported. Madison was later arrested for violating the restraining order. She was also turned down by Nicki Minaj after requesting her to be featured on her song about the Gorilla Glue moment called “Ma Hair.”