Former Atlanta Mayoral candidate Felicia Moore thinks she was snubbed out of her shot to become Atlanta’s next mayor all because of a scandalous smear campaign that was allegedly created by T.I. and the late great Isaac Hayes’ son.

On Nov. 30, Moore lost Atlanta’s runoff race against Andre Dickens, who took 64 percent of the vote, Fox News reported. The city councilwoman believes that both Isaac Hayes III and T.I. helped Dickens secure the win by spreading “lies” about her planned policies, noting that it drastically affected voting in the weeks leading up to election day, TMZ noted.

According to Moore, some of the fictitious hearsay stems from an MTO article that both of the stars pushed on social media alleging the former policymaker of potentially closing all of the strip clubs in Atlanta, which if you don’t know, are pretty popular in the peach state.

Now, Moore is clapping back at the baseless article and T.I. and Hayes, whom she says took her proposed policies way out of context. She says she was talking about “special use permits for certain businesses” in the brief clip that the article posted from a previous interview TMZ noted–which had nothing to do with closing down the A’s strip joints. She thinks T.I. and Isaac Hayes III were attempting to paint her in a disparaging light by putting out “misinformation.”

“This Isaac Hayes, which somehow has some obsession with me, and now T.I., both of them went after me about that when I started to run for mayor,” she told TMZ. “They went after me about it before…this was a few months ago and they lied then saying that I wanted to close all of the studios. The legislation would have never closed anything… and T.I. puts out a very salacious lie, just point black lie and misinformation saying that I wanted to close strip clubs. I’ve never even discussed strip clubs since the general election. It’s never come up…”

Listen to Moore’s full statement below.