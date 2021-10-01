MadameNoire Featured Video

On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Gabrielle Union talked about the complexities of being married to a fashionable man who’s “blessed,” and her affinity for dropping thousands at the strip club.

Towards the beginning of the interview, Kimmel and Union opened things up by talking about the latter’s new book, You Got Anything Stronger? As a follow-up to 2017’s We’re Going To Need More Wine, the two mentioned that Union’s latest book includes everything from serious topics to fun and light-hearted hot takes.

On that subject, the actress discussed writing about how she “absolutely” loves going to strip clubs. In fact, when Kimmel asked how often she frequents them on a yearly basis, Union replied: “Pre-pandemic, I don’t know, 10 or 15 times, I would say.”

“I’m a connoisseur,” the Bring It On actress added. “The ladies are very welcoming.”

Albeit shocking, Union went on to share that she’s been known to drop anywhere from 10 to 20 thousand dollars in a single night at the strip club. “You don’t really think about it because of the booze,” she explained. “And you just want to make sure all the ladies go home with a little something.”

Later on in the interview, Union got even more candid as she unpacked her husband D-Wade’s fashion sense this summer. Of course, those who follow Union’s Instagram would know that the power couple has been sporting coordinated lewks all season long — including some chest-bearing blazer moments from Wade.

RELATED CONTENT: “Michelle Obama Had To Check Jimmy Kimmel For Asking About Her Sex Life”

As the late-night host jokingly asked if all the NBA star’s shirts had been lost while on the plane, Gabrielle explained that her baller husband “was firmly committed to shirtless summer.”

“And I was here for it,” Union told Kimmel. “I don’t often chime in about his fashion choices, but I was here for this.”

RELATED CONTENT: ” ‘You’ve Seen The Dirty Drawers’: Gabrielle Union Says Transparency Is The Secret To Her And Dwayne Wade’s Success”

Chatting about her husband’s fashion sense some more, the actress admitted she’s had to curb Wade’s affinity for slim-fit pants in the past.

“And the thing about a slim fit pant, if you are a blessed person — a blessed gentleman — I was like, ‘Uh, there’s a lot of information there with that slim fit, with that particular cut,’ the actress said she explained to Wade — before adding, “I could see your heartbeat.”

“I will give him a heads up [if the pants are too revealing] that it could be a problem. He rarely listens,” Union highlighted.” And then he’s like, ‘What is the eggplant emoji and why is that in my comments?'”

When Kimmel asked if Wade “really doesn’t know” why people would be flooding his comments with the symbolic NSFW emoji when he posts photos of himself in tightly fitted pants, Union responded, “He knows now. I think it’s the goal. I think it’s the goal to have his comments section filled with eggplant [emojis].”

Watch the interview in full down below.