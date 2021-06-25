MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite being one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with her face plastered on countless advertisements and billboards for well over a decade, 33-year-old Rhianna was denied entry into a New York City Barcade on June 24, while out on the town with boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who is quite recognizable as well.

While stepping out with her man, Rihanna was serving looks as always. She wore a cute pink slip dress with a thigh-high slit, a furry, color-coordinated bucket-hat, a Dior beaded necklace, and some gold, open-toed heels. At one point, she donned A$AP’s oversized black leather jacket — and the rapper himself wore a maroon knit vest with pants that matched the leather piece. As you’ll recall, the two recorded a song in 2013, titled “Fashion Killa.”

Snapshots from the night include the couple stealing kisses from each other and beating the pavement. However, a now-viral video trumps those photos. The clip highlights Rihanna being denied entry by a bouncer at a club and had the “Kiss It Better” singer’s name trending on Twitter.

A$AP’s is doing most of the talking — pointing to Rihanna, and looking a bit annoyed. Rihanna stood beside the “Wild For The Night” rapper seemingly amused by all the fuss.

A lot of the commentary on Twitter joked about how the bouncer probably didn’t recognize RiRi due to the fact that she hasn’t dropped an album since 2016’s ANTI.