Teyana Taylor shocked us all when she posted on social media last week stating that she was stepping away from music. The Harlem singer posted her Spotify stats for 2020 and in a lengthy caption she said she felt unappreciated as an artist and said she would be “retiring this chapter of my story” referring to her music career. After an outpour of support and pleads to not stop recording music, the “Gonna Love Me” singer went to Instagram Live to further explain what her post was about after feeling that her “post was misread.”

“I think my core fans got mad before understanding what I was saying,” she said.

In the video, she made it clear that her frustration had nothing to do with the recent 2021 Grammy Awards nominations, which caused outrage due to many artists feeling snubbed and overlooked. Taylor said that the post was mainly directed at her label, Def Jam Recordings, which she has been signed to for a decade. Taylor said she feels the label doesn’t put as much effort and energy into her career as she does and most of the work we see her put in receives no backing from her label.

“I am going to feel underappreciated if I am putting in 110% and my label is reciprocating 10% of that,” she said about her dissatisfaction with Def Jam. “I constantly feel alone. I constantly feel unappreciated. I constantly feel failed…because there’s literally no push…The crazy thing about it is I’ve asked Def Jam to drop me on almost 10 different occasions.”

The mother-of-two also addressed her fans who have been begging her to stay in the game.

“I think it’s a tiny bit selfish to say ‘what about your fans? Do it for your fans.’ I have to do it for my mental health. I have to do it for my emotional health. I have to do it for my kids so I can stay alive.”

