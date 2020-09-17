Eve Explains How Her Behavior Contributed To The Cancellation Of Her TV Show

“E-V-E, How you do that?!” I can still hear Missy Elliott’s signature voice belting the theme song for rapper Eve’s eponymous sitcom that aired for three years on UPN, the network where all the Black shows went.

For those who don’t remember, Eve followed Shelly Williams as she managed the ups and downs of running a fashion business while also attempting to find love.

It was designed to replicate the success of another hit show featuring a musical artist, “Moesha,” also on UPN.

Sadly, while the show did well with African American women, the ratings just weren’t there. And it was cancelled after three seasons.

On the front end, it may have just been the show’s poor numbers. But during her episode of “Uncensored,” Eve shared that her own behavior may have contributed to the show’s short run.

See what she had to say below.

“Having my own sitcom was everything. It was pressure, it was fun, it was stressful. It was amazing. I was the youngest at the time, of the cast. And a lot of them were just getting married, just having babies or just buying their first house. I was still going to the club trying to get to set at 9 a.m. Trying to get to a table read, which was—don’t do that, ever. It took me a minute to figure out that rhythm because I had always been on tour, all my life, pretty much, up until that point. I think for me to offset some of that, I was still trying to hang out at night. Which was not good. When the show ended, it was definitely heartbreaking because at that time, we had done three seasons and we were family at this point. I do believe a lot of it had to do with the fact that I was trying to straddle both sides of my life, still trying to hold on to kind of hanging out. And I was late a lot. That’s not cool. I do think a lot of it had to do with my actions at that time. And I do think about it sometimes. When I look back on it, I’m like, wow. I don’t believe in regrets but that is one time in my life where I wish I would have taken it a little more seriously than I did.”

