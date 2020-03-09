Beauty Of 5: The Best New Haircare Launches For Your Scalp Issues

Scalp care has become a major focus of the hair industry in recent years and for good reason: it’s arguably one of the most neglected areas of our skin. Few of us would dare leave the house without moisturizing our face or putting lotion on our bodies, but when it comes to conditioning up top, we tend to stop at our strands, leaving our scalp to fend for itself and, ultimately, susceptible to a number of issues that affect the health of our hair.

Thankfully, chemists are making caring for our scalps easier than ever before, and brands like Head and Shoulders, with its Royal Oils collection, are realizing women of color need special products to address issues like dryness, flaking, and irritation, and we’re happy to report the science keeps getting better. Whether you’re looking for a serum, spray, or something to simply smooth out the surface, here are five new scalp launches we’re loving.

Formulated with sea minerals, organic hemp oil, rosemary, argan, and vitamin B5, this restorative serum nourishes the scalp and delivers essential nutrients that support hair growth and retention.The cruelty-free product is also free of sulfates, parabens, artificial fragrance, and color, and it was created by a Black woman so you’ll not only be supporting your hair growth but also the growth of Black business with each use.