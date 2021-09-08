The National Eczema Association reports that a little over 10 percent of Americans have some form of eczema. It affects all ethnicities close to equally, but Native Americans tend to suffer from it slightly more than other groups. The Black population sees eczema at a rate of 10 percent. While we may think of eczema as something that mostly affects babies and toddlers, the same report from The National Eczema Association shows that one in four adults who have it saw their onset of symptoms in adulthood.

Living with eczema can be very frustrating. Its symptoms range from uncomfortable to unsightly, such as redness, flakiness, itchiness, and peeling. It’s found most commonly on the arms and behind the knees, but eczema can occur all over the body. Many who suffer from this condition know the feeling of having a day ruined because of an outbreak. Just when you are ready to show off your arms in a sun dress, eczema strikes and you cover up with sleeves. A day that was supposed to be fun is destroyed by itchiness. While there are prescriptions medications to address the symptoms of eczema, Cleveland Clinic reports that it cannot be cured. So those who suffer from it might benefit from knowing about these common items and activities that can make eczema worse.

These common cosmetic ingredients

While those without eczema can rely on the acne-fighting ingredients found in many common skin products and cosmetics, those with eczema sadly cannot. Glycolic acid, salicylic acid, and retinol – which are commonly found in acne-fighting products – are known for drying out the skin and making eczema worse. Glycolic acid is also commonly found in toners and certain serums. When it comes to battling eczema, moisturizing ingredients are key such as shea butter, jojoba oil, coconut butter, and avocado oil. Also beware of items containing fragrances. While these make you smell nice, they also aggravate eczema. Unscented products are best for those with eczema.