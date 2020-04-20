Beauty Of 5 #420 Edition: CBD And Hemp Seed Oil Products That Will Bless Your Skin

While word on the street is it’s 4/20 all month long, today is the official day marijuana users let their love for the bud be known. Though once frowned upon as nothing more than a recreational drug, in recent years society has become more accepting of marijuana’s medicinal properties, and in turn realized the plant offers other benefits too. Enter the rise of the Cannabidiol market and the inclusion of hemp and CBD in everything from lotions and shampoos to eye creams and face masks.

In the same way that CBD benefits arthritis sufferers by reducing inflammation in the body, that anti-inflammatory effect in skincare products can lead to a reduction in flareups from conditions like eczema and psoriasis, as well as acne. It also helps reduce swelling, making it an ideal ingredient in body balms to soothe achy joints and muscles.

Many often confuse CBD for Hemp, the oil derived from the Cannabis sativa plant, but the two are different. Hemp comes from the small seeds of Cannabis sativa and therefore doesn’t contain tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the compound that causes the “high” of marijuana. It is, however, equally rich in vitamins and fatty acids which protect skin from inflammation, oxidation, and other causes of aging as well. Intrigued? Check out these items to start reaping the benefits of CBD and Hemp on 4/20.

If your skin has been going haywire during quarantine — because whose hasn’t — this oil could be just what you need. Formulated with Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Seed Oil to calm skin, this rescue oil also includes Witch Hazel and Vitamin E to add moisture and keep your face from being stripped of essential nutrients while inflammation is reduced.