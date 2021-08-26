MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X was big mad this week after famed skateboarder Tony Hawk unveiled his new line of skateboards that feature his own blood splattered throughout the paint of the limited-edition items.

The Grammy-award-winning artist took to Twitter to air out his frustrations.

“Now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?”

Hawk’s move drew similarities to the “Old Town Road” crooner’s controversial Satan-themed shoe release that dropped back in March but were later pulled because of legality issues. The 22-year-old star infused some of his own blood into the unauthorized Nike Air Max 97’s that New York-based design studio MSCHF helped him create. According to Complex, 666 pairs were made and each sold for a whopping $1018, selling out within seconds after the announcement.

Unfortunately, the limited-edition sneakers never made it into fans hands because Nike said they didn’t give either party permission to sell them.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes, and we do not endorse them,” the sneaker giant shared in a statement at the time, citing copyright infringement, Hot 97 noted.

“As part of the settlement, Nike has asked MSCHF, and MSCHF has agreed, to initiate a voluntary recall to buy back any Satan Shoes and Jesus Shoes for their original retail prices, to remove them from circulation. If any purchasers were confused, or if they otherwise want to return their shoes, they may do so for a full refund,” they added. MSCHF and Nike settled the suit for an “undisclosed amount.”

Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree also had a theory for Lil Nas X as to why his bloody Air Max’s weren’t a big hit with some folks on social media.

“It’s not the blood. It was the whole 666 and trying to associate the devil with it,” he replied to the rhymer. “We don’t need to act like we out here worshipping the devil. Let’s leave that to the KKK.”

Social media watchdogs slammed the “Montero” rhymer for seemingly showing some unholy support for the antichrist.

Tony Hawk will reportedly sell the “Blood boards” for $500 a piece on Liquid Death’s website, with only 100 to become available for fans who are lucky enough to purchase one. Ten percent of the proceeds are going to the anti-plastic nonprofit 5 Gyres and Hawk’s Skatepark Project, Complex reported.

So what do you think? Does Safaree or Lil Nas X have a point?

