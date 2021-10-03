Lil Nas X is infamous for trolling fans, but it appears as though the star could be teasing some new information about his sexual preference.
The “Montero” crooner took to Twitter on Oct.1, where he tweeted about the possibility of being bisexual, or that he might not really be gay at all, but it’s still unclear if we should take the news literally.
Shortly after Lil Nas X sent the internet into a tailspin with his first tweet, the artist followed up with another that read: “Nevermind he texted back,” but again…still super unclear as to whether that person was Ariza, or if the tweet was referring to their relationship at all.
https://twitter.com/LilNasX/status/1444118046881107974
“Oh, before fame, I didn’t really have a sexual life besides one person or two.. I’ve had some good boyfriends, some bad ones. A lot of them emotionally unavailable and whatnot. A lot of insecurity between them. But yeah, I found somebody special now,” he said at the time
Lil Nas X shared that he met his special someone on Grinder, a popular gay dating app.
“Yeah. I think this is the one,” he gushed. “I can’t explain it. It’s a feeling.”
This is not the first time the “Old Town Road” rapper raised curiosity around his sexuality or attraction for vagina. When Chloe Bailey posted her sexy assets on Twitter, Nas X commented,“no disrespect but u need yo a** ate for this because wow,” so you never know, Mr. Montero may actually be sexually fluid.
