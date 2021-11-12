MadameNoire Featured Video

Lil Nas X is doubling down on being the entertainment industry’s biggest troll.

In a recently released trailer for an upcoming new episode of “Maury,” Lil Nas X appears on the daytime TV show with his ex-boyfriend, dancer Yai Ariza, to sort out a love triangle depicted in his music video for “That’s What I Want.”

The song is a hit single off Lil Nas X’s album that dropped this past September, Montero.

In the music video, Lil Nas X plays a football player who falls in love with a teammate. While it seems like things are all peachy keen between the two, Lil Nas X finds out that his teammate turned-lover had a whole wife and child he didn’t know about. Notably, Yai plays the musician’s cheating love interest in the visual.

In a weird and confusing mash-up of art and life, Lil Nas X and Yai are seemingly trying to figure out the complicated love triangle in this new Maury episode. The actress and child who played Yai’s wife and son in the “That’s What I Want” music video are also in the Maury trailer, and the group will find out whether Yai is really the child’s father.

The whole trailer looked messy, drama-filled and packed with full of the classic Maury “paternity test” entertainment we’re used to. It even looks like Lil Nas X — who goes by his first name Montero in the episode — gets proposed to at some point.

Hilariously, Maury asks, “Is Yai the dad… or will Montero get exactly what he wants?”

On Twitter, people responded to the clip by saying, “Lmaooooo omg this is pure genuis!” and “Lil Nas X is simply better at doing social media than every person.”

While one user said, “This is Lil Nas X’s world and we’re all just living in it,” another shadily wrote, “This dude working overtime to out extra Billy Porter & Lizzo and that’s no easy feat. When the music ain’t dope they resort to all sorts of gimmicks and smoke & mirror tactics.”

We know that Lil Nas X loves a good parody moment so we think his time on Maury will mostly be for show. If you’re interested, it’s set to air next week on Nov. 17. Will you be watching?

