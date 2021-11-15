MadameNoire Featured Video

The 9-year-old boy who was critically injured during the Astroworld crowd surging incident has died TMZ confirmed.

The family’s lawyer, civil rights attorney Ben Crump told TMZ that the family of Ezra Blount is “grieving the incomprehensible loss of their previous young son.” Crump continued:

“This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra was trampled during the deadly incident that occurred at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5. As MADAMENOIRE has previously reported, young Ezra attended the concert with his dad Treston Blount. He was sitting on his father’s shoulders in order to avoid the large crowd, but as Scott took the stage, people struggled to push past towards the front, squeezing Treston’s body into the tightly packed sea of frantic crowd-goers and eventually causing him to faint. Ezra fell into the chaotic frenzy and was horrifically crushed during the stampede.

Related Stories 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount Is Fighting For His Life After Being Trampled During The Deadly Astroworld Crowd Surge

His father found him hours later at Texas Children’s Hospital in a medically induced coma desperately clinging on to survive. He suffered from cardiac arrest and swelling to the brain. Ezra also sustained life-threatening injuries to his liver and lungs. The young boy is now the tenth person to pass away at Scott’s massive headling show in Houston, TMZ noted.

Ezra’s aunt Taylor Blount told reporters during an emotional interview with “The Today Show” that at one point, Ezra was still managing to hold on. “He’s made it very far. The doctor the first day told us that he wasn’t expected to make it after the day, but it’s how many days after, so I know he’s fighting in there,” Taylor said on Nov. 9. “Having more security, having exits. A lot of things that could have prevented that. It’s really no excuse for it. It’s a lot of disappointment because it could have been prevented,” she added.

Several concertgoers have filed nearly 17 lawsuits demanding for Scott and the festival’s organizers Scoremore and Live Nation to take accountability for the travesty. USA Today noted that the suits allege all three parties of gross negligence with each seeking over $1 million in damages. Crump will be representing Ezra’s family in addition to a few other victims.