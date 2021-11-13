MadameNoire Featured Video

Travis Scott has been under a lot of scrutiny over his recent Astroworld Festival. Nine people have died due to injuries sustained at the event and Scott has been blamed for the mayhem by people who feel he could have stopped any chaos going on among the 50,000 plus people in the audience.

Scott’s new spokesperson, former Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, said that there was no way the “Sicko Mode” rapper could have put a stop to anything.

“They have a 59-page operations plan, and it clearly says the only two people that are, have the authority to stop the concert, were the executive producer and the concert producer,” Rawlings-Blake said on CBS Mornings. “He was not responsible for this, but he wants to be responsible for the solution.”

Rawlings-Blake added that there was “so much breakdown in communication” during the festival and Scott had no clue things had gotten dangerous among the concertgoers. A member of team made him aware of what happened hours after the event.

“They were trying to figure out what was going on,” she continued. “It was hours and hours after the concert when they actually found out the tragedy, how the tragedy unfolded. And he has not stopped grieving for these families. He knows that he is who he is because of his fans. His love for his fans is so deep.”

In addition to the nine fatalities, over 300 people were treated for injuries sustained during the festival. Scott has offered to pay for funerals of all of those who lost their lives and refunds for tickets are being issued, the Houston Chronicle noted.

His lawyer Edwin F. McPherson also said that the Houston native wasn’t aware of the severity of what had happened until the day after the festival.

“Travis didn’t really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning,” McPherson told Good Morning America. Truly he did not know what was going on,” noting instances when Scott did stop to check on fans during the performance. “Understand that when he’s up on the stage and he has flashpots going off around him and he has an ear monitor that has music blasting through it and his own voice, he can’t hear anything, he can’t see anything.”

Scott and Live Nation are now the subject of over 100 lawsuits.